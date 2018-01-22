Monday, 22 January 2018

Customer Liaison Coordinator

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Savills are seeking a Customer Liaison Coordinator for the Residential Lettings Team in Henley. The role principally involves working closely with the lettings team including dealing with enquiries; booking appointments; updating and maintaining websites, in house databases; marketing/adverts, and general office administration.

Monday to Friday 8.45 a.m. to 6 p.m. and one in five Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Candidates must possess:
• Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – Outlook, Word and Excel
• Confident navigating folders & files
• Willingness to learn new software
• Good organisational & prioritising ability
• Strong communication skills, both verbal and written
• Friendly, cheerful & enthusiastic
• Well presented

Full job description is available on request.

Please send a c.v. and covering letter to Alex Lee – arlee@savills.com 

