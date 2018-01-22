Customer Liaison Coordinator Savills are seeking a Customer Liaison Coordinator for the Residential ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
Job Title Customer Liaison Coordinator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Customer Liaison Coordinator
Savills are seeking a Customer Liaison Coordinator for the Residential Lettings Team in Henley. The role principally involves working closely with the lettings team including dealing with enquiries; booking appointments; updating and maintaining websites, in house databases; marketing/adverts, and general office administration.
Monday to Friday 8.45 a.m. to 6 p.m. and one in five Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Candidates must possess:
• Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – Outlook, Word and Excel
• Confident navigating folders & files
• Willingness to learn new software
• Good organisational & prioritising ability
• Strong communication skills, both verbal and written
• Friendly, cheerful & enthusiastic
• Well presented
Full job description is available on request.
Please send a c.v. and covering letter to Alex Lee – arlee@savills.com
Customer Liaison Coordinator Savills are seeking a Customer Liaison Coordinator for the Residential ... [more]
St Piran's Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ 01628 594304 headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.... [more]
Full-time/part-time Cleaners We are seeking reliable, motivated individuals to join our dedicated ... [more]
POLL: Have your say