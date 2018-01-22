Customer Liaison Coordinator

Savills are seeking a Customer Liaison Coordinator for the Residential Lettings Team in Henley. The role principally involves working closely with the lettings team including dealing with enquiries; booking appointments; updating and maintaining websites, in house databases; marketing/adverts, and general office administration.

Monday to Friday 8.45 a.m. to 6 p.m. and one in five Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Candidates must possess:

• Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – Outlook, Word and Excel

• Confident navigating folders & files

• Willingness to learn new software

• Good organisational & prioritising ability

• Strong communication skills, both verbal and written

• Friendly, cheerful & enthusiastic

• Well presented

Full job description is available on request.

Please send a c.v. and covering letter to Alex Lee – arlee@savills.com