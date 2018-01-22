Customer Liaison Coordinator Savills are seeking a Customer Liaison Coordinator for the Residential ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
Job Title Teacher
Location MAIDENHEAD
Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ 01628 594304 headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk APS Independent School Co-educational Day School 400+ Pupils St. Piran’s is a registered Charity No. 309094
We have a vacancy for an enthusiastic and motivational Year 2 class teacher. You will join a team of inspiring colleagues within this busy and successful Independent School.
Details of the post and an application form can be obtained from the school website www.stpirans.co.uk
Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to: Mrs Sarah Wheeler, Head’s PA, at the address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk
Closing date: Wednesday 31 January 2018
Interviews: w/c Monday 5 February 2018
