St Piran's

Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ 01628 594304 headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk APS Independent School Co-educational Day School 400+ Pupils St. Piran’s is a registered Charity No. 309094

Year 2 Class Teacher

Part-time, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

Maternity Cover • Required from April 2018

We have a vacancy for an enthusiastic and motivational Year 2 class teacher. You will join a team of inspiring colleagues within this busy and successful Independent School.

Details of the post and an application form can be obtained from the school website www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to: Mrs Sarah Wheeler, Head’s PA, at the address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Closing date: Wednesday 31 January 2018

Interviews: w/c Monday 5 February 2018

St Piran’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening including checks with current and previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.