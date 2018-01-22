Full-time/part-time

Cleaners

We are seeking reliable, motivated individuals to join our dedicated team to clean a designated area of the school to a high standard for two hours (5 p.m.-7 p.m. or 5.30 p.m.-7.30 p.m.) on weekday evenings (nights to be agreed), term time only.

Good hourly rate of pay plus 6 weeks paid holiday.

Please email your c.v. to recruitment@cranfordhouse.net or phone 01491 651218 for more information.

www.cranfordhouse.net

Cranford House, Moulsford is on the A329 between Wallingford and Streatley.

Cranford House operates a safe recruitment policy and successful candidates will be required to apply for an Enhanced Level Certificate from the Disclosure and Barring Service