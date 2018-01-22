Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cleaners

Job Title Clearner

Location Wallingford

Full-time/part-time

Cleaners

We are seeking reliable, motivated individuals to join our dedicated team to clean a designated area of the school to a high standard for two hours (5 p.m.-7 p.m. or 5.30 p.m.-7.30 p.m.) on weekday evenings (nights to be agreed), term time only.

Good hourly rate of pay plus 6 weeks paid holiday.

Please email your c.v. to recruitment@cranfordhouse.net or phone 01491 651218 for more information.

www.cranfordhouse.net 

Cranford House, Moulsford is on the A329 between Wallingford and Streatley.

Cranford House operates a safe recruitment policy and successful candidates will be required to apply for an Enhanced Level Certificate from the Disclosure and Barring Service

Jobs

Cleaners

Full-time/part-time Cleaners We are seeking reliable, motivated individuals to join our dedicated ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33