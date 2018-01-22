Central Henley Accountancy Firm is recruiting

We have a vacancy for a

Secretary / Receptionist

to join our successful small practice

The role includes answering and redirecting telephone calls where necessary; arranging and diarising meetings for members of staff; preparing and dispatching correspondence and maintaining the filing system.

The ideal candidate will be computer literate and have good written and verbal communication skills, previous experience not essential.

To apply, please send your c.v. and covering note to karen@bufferyandco.co.uk

Salary and benefits will be commensurate with experience

• No Agencies please •