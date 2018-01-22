Customer Liaison Coordinator Savills are seeking a Customer Liaison Coordinator for the Residential ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
Job Title Secretary/Receptionist
Location Henley on Thames
to join our successful small practice
The role includes answering and redirecting telephone calls where necessary; arranging and diarising meetings for members of staff; preparing and dispatching correspondence and maintaining the filing system.
The ideal candidate will be computer literate and have good written and verbal communication skills, previous experience not essential.
To apply, please send your c.v. and covering note to karen@bufferyandco.co.uk
Salary and benefits will be commensurate with experience
• No Agencies please •
Customer Liaison Coordinator Savills are seeking a Customer Liaison Coordinator for the Residential ... [more]
St Piran's Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ 01628 594304 headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.... [more]
Full-time/part-time Cleaners We are seeking reliable, motivated individuals to join our dedicated ... [more]
POLL: Have your say