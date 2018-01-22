Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School Minibus Driver

Job Title Minibus Driver

Location Wallingford

School Minibus Driver

(15 & 17 seater minibuses)
Single or split shift 6.45 a.m. to 8.30 a.m., 3.45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

We are looking for a reliable, responsible individual who have a good rapport with children of all ages and with a full, clean driving licence. A D1(101) entitlement is preferred but not essential.

To start - February 2018

Please email recruitment@cranfordhouse.net for an application pack, download an application pack from our website or send your c.v. to the HR Department, Cranford House, Moulsford OX10 9HT.

www.cranfordhouse.net 

Tel: 01491 651218

Cranford House, Moulsford is situated on the A329 between Wallingford and Streatley

Cranford House operates a safe recruitment policy and successful candidates will be required to have an Enhanced Level Disclosure from the Disclosure & Barring Service (DBS) before starting work.

Jobs

Cleaners

Full-time/part-time Cleaners We are seeking reliable, motivated individuals to join our dedicated ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33