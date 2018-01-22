Customer Liaison Coordinator Savills are seeking a Customer Liaison Coordinator for the Residential ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
Job Title Minibus Driver
Location Wallingford
School Minibus Driver
(15 & 17 seater minibuses)
Single or split shift 6.45 a.m. to 8.30 a.m., 3.45 p.m. to 6 p.m.
We are looking for a reliable, responsible individual who have a good rapport with children of all ages and with a full, clean driving licence. A D1(101) entitlement is preferred but not essential.
To start - February 2018
Please email recruitment@cranfordhouse.net for an application pack, download an application pack from our website or send your c.v. to the HR Department, Cranford House, Moulsford OX10 9HT.
Tel: 01491 651218
Cranford House, Moulsford is situated on the A329 between Wallingford and Streatley
