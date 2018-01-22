Customer Liaison Coordinator Savills are seeking a Customer Liaison Coordinator for the Residential ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
Job Title Receptionist/Administrator
Location Henley on Thames
NETTLEBED SURGERY
Wanbourne Lane, Nettlebed, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 5AJ
01491 641204
• VACANCY FOR •
PERMANENT PART-TIME
Receptionist/Administrator
(2 posts)
We are looking for two capable people, job sharing, to work with our friendly reception team to cover a total of 27.5 hours per week over 5 days. Flexibility to cover annual and sick leave is required.
Previous reception or NHS experience would be an advantage but is not essential as full training is given.
To apply, please send your c.v. to the Practice Manager, Pat McGill at patricia.mcgill@nhs.net or the address above
Customer Liaison Coordinator Savills are seeking a Customer Liaison Coordinator for the Residential ... [more]
St Piran's Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ 01628 594304 headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.... [more]
Full-time/part-time Cleaners We are seeking reliable, motivated individuals to join our dedicated ... [more]
POLL: Have your say