Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Receptionist / Administrator

Job Title Receptionist/Administrator

Location Henley on Thames

NETTLEBED SURGERY

Wanbourne Lane, Nettlebed, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 5AJ
01491 641204

• VACANCY FOR •

PERMANENT PART-TIME

Receptionist/Administrator
(2 posts)

We are looking for two capable people, job sharing, to work with our friendly reception team to cover a total of 27.5 hours per week over 5 days. Flexibility to cover annual and sick leave is required.

Previous reception or NHS experience would be an advantage but is not essential as full training is given.

To apply, please send your c.v. to the Practice Manager, Pat McGill at patricia.mcgill@nhs.net or the address above

Jobs

Cleaners

Full-time/part-time Cleaners We are seeking reliable, motivated individuals to join our dedicated ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33