NETTLEBED SURGERY

Wanbourne Lane, Nettlebed, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 5AJ

01491 641204

• VACANCY FOR •

PERMANENT PART-TIME

Receptionist/Administrator

(2 posts)

We are looking for two capable people, job sharing, to work with our friendly reception team to cover a total of 27.5 hours per week over 5 days. Flexibility to cover annual and sick leave is required.

Previous reception or NHS experience would be an advantage but is not essential as full training is given.

To apply, please send your c.v. to the Practice Manager, Pat McGill at patricia.mcgill@nhs.net or the address above