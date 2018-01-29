Monday, 29 January 2018

Receptionist Secretary

Job Title Receptionist Secretary

Location Pangbourne

Richard WilsonLong Solicitors 

FULL TIME RECEPTIONIST / SECRETARY (Goring)
ACCOUNTS CASHIER, MATERNITY COVER (Pangbourne)

Must be experienced and computer literate, with the ability to work under pressure.

Please send your CV, covering letter and expected salary to
Karen Charles: karen@richardwilsonlong.co.uk 

Closing date Friday 16/02/2018

