Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Academic/School Office Secretary

Job Title Secretarty/PA

Location READING

Academic/School Office Secretary

We are looking for an experienced Secretary/PA to support our two Deputy Heads and provide administrative support throughout the school.

For further details and an application pack, please contact the Human Resources Manager: Email humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively please visit our website for an application form and send with your c.v. and covering letter to Human Resources, The Oratory School, Woodcote, RG8 0PJ

www.oratory.co.uk
01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service

Jobs

Science Teacher

St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a ... [more]

 

Gardener

Watlington Park Estate TWO FULL-TIME GARDENERS REQUIRED An experienced Senior Gardener and an ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33