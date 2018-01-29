Carpenters, Carpenters Assistants, Skilled DIYers
Monday, 29 January 2018
Job Title Secretary/Receptionist
Location Henley on Thames
Central Henley Accountancy Firm is recruiting
We have a vacancy for a
to join our successful small practice
The role includes answering and redirecting telephone calls where necessary; arranging and diarising meetings for members of staff; preparing and dispatching correspondence and maintaining the filing system.
The ideal candidate will be computer literate and have good written and verbal communication skills, previous experience not essential.
To apply, please send your c.v. and covering note to karen@bufferyandco.co.uk
Salary and benefits will be commensurate with experience
• NO AGENCIES PLEASE •
