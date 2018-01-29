Carpenters, Carpenters Assistants, Skilled DIYers
Carpenters, Carpenters Assistants, Skilled DIYers needed for teams to install garage storage ... [more]
Monday, 29 January 2018
Job Title Office Administrator
Location Henley on Thames
• Part time •
Office Administrator
required to assist Solicitors in central Henley
Duties to include; external and internal post management, assisting with day to day management of I.T and equipment, records management, general Office duties such as photocopying printing and scanning and some reception cover. To assist with facilities management/maintenance/Health and Safety.
Please note, this is a temporary role to cover maternity leave.
Standard working days to be Thursday and Fridays with the potential for additional holiday cover
Please send your c.v. and covering letter to amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk
No agencies please
Carpenters, Carpenters Assistants, Skilled DIYers
Carpenters, Carpenters Assistants, Skilled DIYers needed for teams to install garage storage ... [more]
St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a ... [more]
Watlington Park Estate TWO FULL-TIME GARDENERS REQUIRED An experienced Senior Gardener and an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say