Mercers Solicitors

• Part time •

Office Administrator

required to assist Solicitors in central Henley

Duties to include; external and internal post management, assisting with day to day management of I.T and equipment, records management, general Office duties such as photocopying printing and scanning and some reception cover. To assist with facilities management/maintenance/Health and Safety.

Please note, this is a temporary role to cover maternity leave.

Standard working days to be Thursday and Fridays with the potential for additional holiday cover

Please send your c.v. and covering letter to amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk

No agencies please