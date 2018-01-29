Music Teacher

St Piran's

Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ 01628 594304 headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk IAPS Independent School Co-educational Day School 400+ Pupils St. Piran’s is a registered Charity No. 309094

Peripatetic Violin & Woodwind Music Teachers

Required as soon as possible

St Piran’s Preparatory School is just a few minutes’ drive from the M4, A4 and A404 and a short walk from Maidenhead Train Station. The School is an easy commute from the surrounding area.

We are looking for a suitably qualified and experienced musician to teach Clarinet, Sax, Flute and Oboe.

This is an area of the curriculum we are looking to develop.

Teaching will involve individual or group teaching, including ensemble work and some extra curricular teaching for school productions and concerts.

We are also looking for a qualified and experienced teacher of Upper Strings. This would also entail individual lessons as well as string ensembles.

An application form and details can be obtained from our website: www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to: Mrs Sarah Wheeler, Head’s PA, at the address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Closing date: Wednesday 7 February 2018

Interviews: w/c Monday 19 February 2018

St Piran’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening including checks with current and previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.