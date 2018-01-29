Monday, 29 January 2018

Carpenters, Carpenters Assistants, Skilled DIYers

Carpenters, Carpenters Assistants, Skilled DIYers needed for teams to install garage storage systems in private homes.

Full time or CIS.

Must have own transport to get to Marlow then company van available to get to sites around Home Counties.

Some overnight stays.

Good rates; Indoor work, Satisfying Projects.

Email to abroom@garageflex.co.uk  or call 01491 579975

