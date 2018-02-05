Residential Care Workers

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY FOR FULL TIME CARE WORKERS

We provide respite care to children and young people, aged 6 to 25 years, in a stimulating, fun and supportive environment within Oxfordshire and we are currently looking to recruit to our valued team of carers. We are passionate about providing a happy, safe home-from-home environment for children and young people and we pride ourselves on delivering excellent person centered care and support. The staff we employ are the heart and soul of what we do. We work hard and believe a great day at work is providing positive experiences for children and young people and there is no better reward than that.

As a Residential Care Worker, you will provide excellent day to day support that respects our young people’s preferences and choices. The children and young people require varying degrees of support with their daily activities, including personal care, making choices and expressing themselves, as well as socialising and going out.

In return, we offer our staff an excellent holiday package, automatic enrolment to our pension scheme, ongoing support to enable you to offer outstanding care, regular training and career development opportunities and a happy, rewarding and fun working environment.

We value previous experience and individuals with a Level 3 Diploma in Residential Childcare, however we also welcome applications from people who are new to social care. The role includes, shift and weekend work, and some sleep-in duties.

If you are looking for a new challenge, are enthusiastic, have a can-do attitude, able to communicate effectively and share our beliefs in providing the best care, support and opportunities for children and young people, then please get in touch for an initial chat with one of our management team.

Tel: 01491 575575 www.chilterncentre.org.uk

Salary range: £15,500 to £19,000 dependent on experience.

ALL POSITIONS AT THE CHILTERN CENTRE ARE SUBJECT TO ENHANCED DBS CLEARANCE AND SATISFACTORY REFERENCES