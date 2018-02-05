St Mary's School jobs

St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential area. Small classes allow the individual to flourish and achieve high academic standards in a caring and stimulating environment. We are recruiting for the following vacancies:

Science Teacher

Grade and salary to reflect ability of candidate

0.60 FTE

Required: 17th April 2018

We require an inspirational science teacher, with a love of science and of practical demonstrations to deliver our KS2 science curriculum. Our modern, well equipped science lab is the perfect environment to impart your knowledge and experience to help prepare our pupils for common entrance examinations and to foster a real passion for science amongst all our pupils.

Maternity Cover Required - Nursery Assistant / After School Club Assistant Part time 0.60 FTE

Qualified Post - Early Years Level 3 preferred

Salary to reflect ability of candidate

Required: 19th February 2018 – 15th February 2019

We require a nursery assistant, to join our friendly Nursery team. Knowledge of the EYFS and a desire to learn outside the classroom would be an advantage. For the right candidate the role could also include a position within our after school club.

For further details and an application form please contact Jenny Green on 01491 573118 or email jenny.green@stmarys-henley.co.uk. Visits to the school are welcome by appointment

Closing date: Friday 9th February 2018.

Cognita Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff, volunteers and other third parties to share this commitment. Safer recruitment practice and pre-employment background checks will be undertaken before any appointment is confirmed. Appointment is subject to an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check for regulated activity (if the candidate has lived in the UK) and/or criminal/police checks for all other countries inhabited (irrespective of whether they worked in those countries).