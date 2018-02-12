Part Time Retail Assistant

The Higgs Group who are based in Henley-on

Thames have been supplying and servicing South

Oxfordshire’s business community with their print

requirements since 1877.

Our long established Company offers litho and digital

printing, in house design, a range of fi nishing solutions and

fulfi lment. We are also a successful publisher and produce

a number of leading local publications including the Henley

Standard.

Higgs Printing & Offi ce Supplies are looking to recruit a

part-time sales assistant to work between the printing and

offi ce supplies divisions. 12–16 hours a week.

The ideal candidate will:

• Have previous retail sales experience;

• Have good customer service skills;

• Have a good telephone manner;

• Have basic computer literacy skills;

• Be able to work as part of a team as well as on

their own.

If this sounds like the role you’ve been waiting for we would

like to hear from you.

Please send your C.V. together with a covering letter to:

Stuart Robinson, Printing & Retail Manager,

Higgs Printing & Offi ce Supplies,

1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 1AD

or email srobinson@higgsgroup.co.uk

HIGGS

GROUP

Part-time (maternity cover)

Sales Assistant