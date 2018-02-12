Deputy Grounds Manager The Oratory Schools Association are looking to recruit to their Grounds team.... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
Job Title CNC Operator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Bremont
CNC Operator
(Days) CNC
Operator
(Nights 23:00 to 07:00)
Full-time, permanent
We are looking for an experienced CNC Operator to join our team at our manufacturing facility based in Twyford.
Key responsibilities will include:
• Operating various machines
• Ensuring component accuracy
• Maintaining tool wear
The successful applicant must have a minimum of 1-2 years’ CNC Operator experience. The ideal candidate will come from an Engineering background and must have the ability to always maintain the highest quality standards. Full training will be given.
Competitive Salary (dependant on experience).
Overtime available for CNC Operator (Days).
To apply for the above roles, or any other vacancies as listed online, please send a covering letter and CV to careers@bremont.com www.bremont.com/careers
