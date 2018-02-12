Deputy Grounds Manager The Oratory Schools Association are looking to recruit to their Grounds team.... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
Job Title Multi-trades
Location Goring Heath
W J Hatt Limited
are looking for a
Multi-trades person
with experience, for external plumbing, pipe and drainage installations, pond and lake construction. Full driving licence and competent plant operation abilities are essential. Permanent position available. Call 01491 680424 or email wjhatt@aol.com
Deputy Grounds Manager The Oratory Schools Association are looking to recruit to their Grounds team.... [more]
Bremont CNC Operator (Days) CNC Operator (Nights 23:00 to 07:00) Full-time, permanent We are ... [more]
GROUNDSMAN The Oratory Prep School are looking to recruit to their Grounds team. This is an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say