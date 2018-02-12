Monday, 12 February 2018

Multi-trades

Job Title Multi-trades

Location Goring Heath

W J Hatt Limited

are looking for a

Multi-trades person

with experience, for external plumbing, pipe and drainage installations, pond and lake construction. Full driving licence and competent plant operation abilities are essential. Permanent position available. Call 01491 680424 or email wjhatt@aol.com 

