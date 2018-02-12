Deputy Grounds Manager The Oratory Schools Association are looking to recruit to their Grounds team.... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
Job Title Housekeeper
Location Henley on Thames
HOUSEKEEPER REQUIRED
Monday to Friday
Salary £35-40k
(Depending on experience and skill)
WARGRAVE
Full-time housekeeper required to join existing team at recently refurbished property. Must be Pet Friendly. Non Smokers Only. Please call 0118 940 1341 or email infoandrecruitment@yahoo.com
