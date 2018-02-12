Monday, 12 February 2018

Housekeeper

Job Title Housekeeper

Location Henley on Thames

HOUSEKEEPER REQUIRED

Monday to Friday

Salary £35-40k
(Depending on experience and skill)

WARGRAVE

Full-time housekeeper required to join existing team at recently refurbished property. Must be Pet Friendly. Non Smokers Only. Please call 0118 940 1341 or email infoandrecruitment@yahoo.com 

