Monday, 12 February 2018

Deputy Grounds Manager

Job Title Deputy Grounds Manager

Location READING

Deputy Grounds Manager

The Oratory Schools Association are looking to recruit to their Grounds team. This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Grounds Person to join a busy, close-knit Grounds Team where you will have a very active involvement in the day to day running of the grounds department at one of the leading boarding schools in the UK.

For further details and an application pack, please contact the Human Resources Manager:

E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form and send with your CV and covering letter to Human Resources, The Oratory School, Woodcote, RG8 0PJ

www.oratory.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. The successful applicant must be willing to undergo child protection checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service

