Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice

Part-time Receptionist

To start as soon as possible

11 + hours per week

We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated part-time

receptionist to join us at our Goring & Woodcote surgeries

working 3 shifts per week

Thursday 2 p.m.—6.30 p.m.,

Friday 8 a.m.—12.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.—6.30 p.m.

Additional hours available on an ad hoc basis to cover leave

at both our surgeries. The successful candidate will be IT

literate, have excellent inter-personal skills, understand the

need for confi dentiality and the ability to deal with a wide

variety of tasks in a very busy environment. If you feel you

have the skills and experience we are seeking and want

to be part of our friendly and supportive multi-disciplinary

team, please contact

Vikki Parsons, Administrator on 01491 680686 or

Julia Beasley, Practice Manager on 01491 870230 or email

vikki.parsons@nhs.net or juliabeasley@nhs.net

for an application pack or to discuss any aspects of the post.

Closing date for applications: Wednesday 21 February 2018