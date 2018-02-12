Deputy Grounds Manager The Oratory Schools Association are looking to recruit to their Grounds team.... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
Job Title Dispenser
Location Reading
Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice
Part-time Receptionist
To start as soon as possible
11 + hours per week
We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated part-time
receptionist to join us at our Goring & Woodcote surgeries
working 3 shifts per week
Thursday 2 p.m.—6.30 p.m.,
Friday 8 a.m.—12.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.—6.30 p.m.
Additional hours available on an ad hoc basis to cover leave
at both our surgeries. The successful candidate will be IT
literate, have excellent inter-personal skills, understand the
need for confi dentiality and the ability to deal with a wide
variety of tasks in a very busy environment. If you feel you
have the skills and experience we are seeking and want
to be part of our friendly and supportive multi-disciplinary
team, please contact
Vikki Parsons, Administrator on 01491 680686 or
Julia Beasley, Practice Manager on 01491 870230 or email
vikki.parsons@nhs.net or juliabeasley@nhs.net
for an application pack or to discuss any aspects of the post.
Closing date for applications: Wednesday 21 February 2018
