• FULL TIME •

Assistant Gardener required

We are a large private garden in Henley-on-Thames looking for experienced gardeners, who are passionate about horticulture, to join our garden team. The team is responsible for maintaining and developing a diverse set of gardens: potager, formal and informal gardens, rock garden, glasshouses, wildflower meadow and parkland and more.

We are looking for gardeners with good all round general knowledge, beneficial skills include fruit and vegetable production, rose and ornamental shrub pruning, knowledge of herbaceous perennials and grasses, some knowledge of sward, good plant knowledge, NVQ level 2.

A great opportunity for a motivated team player to contribute to a fantastic set of gardens, while helping us maintain our high horticultural standards. May work alone or as a team, under the direction of the Head Gardener.

References required. Good competitive salary, based on experience.

Please forward CV’s to the Head Gardener, Simon Rice- gardendept@culhamcourt.co.uk

The Coach House, Culham Court, Aston, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 3DL