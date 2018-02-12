Deputy Grounds Manager The Oratory Schools Association are looking to recruit to their Grounds team.... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
Job Title Parks Warden
Location Henley on Thames
PARK WARDEN (HORTICULTURALIST & GROUNDS MAINTENANCE)
Full time - Salary £22,658 - £26,822 (pay award pending)
We are seeking an experienced person to assist in the practical management of our Parks and Open Spaces in Henley. Experience of amenity horticulture essential as you will plan and plant the Town’s parks flower beds. You will work as part of a team to maintain our meadows; recreation grounds; moorings, car parks; cemetery; trees and hedges. You will also play a key role in our exciting programme of Conservation projects. Availability to work at the weekend on a flexible rota is essential.
Visit www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk for full details
Applications to j.wheeler@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk
Closing date: 23rd February 2018
