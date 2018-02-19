Moulsford Boy's Prep School

LIBRARIAN

5 days (20 hours) a week, 10am to 2pm, term time only

The role will also involve training and delivery of the Accelerated Reader Programme to support the English Department.

For full details and to apply, please visit: www.moulsford.com/information/career-opportunities

Email: pa.registrar@moulsford.com or call: 01491 651438

Closing date: Wednesday 28th February