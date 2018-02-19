Bremont CNC Operator (Days) CNC Operator (Nights 23:00 to 07:00) Full-time, permanent We are ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
Job Title Librarian
Moulsford Boy's Prep School
LIBRARIAN
5 days (20 hours) a week, 10am to 2pm, term time only
The role will also involve training and delivery of the Accelerated Reader Programme to support the English Department.
For full details and to apply, please visit: www.moulsford.com/information/career-opportunities
Email: pa.registrar@moulsford.com or call: 01491 651438
Closing date: Wednesday 28th February
