Monday, 19 February 2018
Job Title Administration
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Henley Glass
Office assistant
• FULL TIME •
Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – Outlook, Word and Excel
Good with social media
Good organisational and communication skills
18 Greys Road, Henley on Thames,
Oxfordshire. RG9 1RY
Tel 01491 573264
Fax 01491 410132
