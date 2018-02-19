Bremont

CNC Operator (Days)

CNC Operator (Nights 23:00 to 07:00)

Full-time, permanent

We are looking for an experienced CNC Operator to join our team at our manufacturing facility based in Twyford.

Key responsibilities will include:

• Operating various machines

• Ensuring component accuracy

• Maintaining tool wear

The successful applicant must have a minimum of 1-2 years’ CNC Operator experience. The ideal candidate will come from an Engineering background and must have the ability to always maintain the highest quality standards. Full training will be given.

Competitive Salary (dependant on experience).

Overtime available for CNC Operator (Days).

To apply for the above roles, or any other vacancies as listed online, please send a covering letter and CV to careers@bremont.com www.bremont.com/careers