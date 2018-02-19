Bremont CNC Operator (Days) CNC Operator (Nights 23:00 to 07:00) Full-time, permanent We are ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
Job Title CNC Operator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Bremont
CNC Operator (Days)
CNC Operator (Nights 23:00 to 07:00)
Full-time, permanent
We are looking for an experienced CNC Operator to join our team at our manufacturing facility based in Twyford.
Key responsibilities will include:
• Operating various machines
• Ensuring component accuracy
• Maintaining tool wear
The successful applicant must have a minimum of 1-2 years’ CNC Operator experience. The ideal candidate will come from an Engineering background and must have the ability to always maintain the highest quality standards. Full training will be given.
Competitive Salary (dependant on experience).
Overtime available for CNC Operator (Days).
To apply for the above roles, or any other vacancies as listed online, please send a covering letter and CV to careers@bremont.com www.bremont.com/careers
Bremont CNC Operator (Days) CNC Operator (Nights 23:00 to 07:00) Full-time, permanent We are ... [more]
• FULL TIME • Assistant Gardener required We are a large private garden in Henley-on-Thames looking ... [more]
Full-time Assistant Grounds-person required We are a Private Estate in Henley-on-Thames, looking ... [more]
POLL: Have your say