Monday, 19 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Multiple jobs

Job Title Multiple jobs

Location HIGH WYCOMBE

E.J Churchill

We are recruiting for two hardworking and enthusiastic individuals to join our award winning shooting ground in Lane End, High Wycombe. 

Experience required in the relevant field, full time, permanent, driving license essential. 

  • Sales & Marketing Executive
  • Receptionist & Front of House

For full details visit our website

www.ejchurchill.com and to apply please email your CV to employme@ejchurchill.com 

Jobs

CNC Operator

Bremont CNC Operator (Days) CNC Operator (Nights 23:00 to 07:00) Full-time, permanent We are ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33