Monday, 19 February 2018
Job Title Multiple jobs
Location HIGH WYCOMBE
E.J Churchill
We are recruiting for two hardworking and enthusiastic individuals to join our award winning shooting ground in Lane End, High Wycombe.
Experience required in the relevant field, full time, permanent, driving license essential.
For full details visit our website
www.ejchurchill.com and to apply please email your CV to employme@ejchurchill.com
