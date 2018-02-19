Full-time

Assistant Grounds-person

required

We are a Private Estate in Henley-on-Thames, looking for an experienced and competent individual to join our grounds-team, under the direction of the Head Groundsman.

The successful candidate will assist us in managing our county standard private cricket ground, formal and informal sward, meadow, parkland, as well as all other aspects of grounds maintenance.

An excellent opportunity for candidates with enthusiasm, initiative, and high standards, who are able to work alone and within a larger team.

Desirable to have PA1 / PA6 Spraying certificate and NVQ level 2 in amenity horticulture or equivalent, but not essential.

References required. Salary negotiable.

Please forward CV’s to Head Groundsman, Mike Vickers mdvickers83@btinternet.com

The Coach House, Culham Court, Aston, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 3DL