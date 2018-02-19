Bremont CNC Operator (Days) CNC Operator (Nights 23:00 to 07:00) Full-time, permanent We are ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
Job Title Multi-trades
Location Goring Heath
W J Hatt Limited
are looking for a
Machine Operator
W J Hatt are recruiting for a multi-trades person with experience, for external plumbing, pipe and drainage installations, pond and lake construction.
Full driving licence and competent plant operation abilities are essential.
Permanent position available.
Call 01491 680424 or email wjhatt@aol.com
