Catering Staff

Stonor Park Vacancies

Catering Supervisor

Catering Assistants

Weekend Assistants

We are looking for a part time Catering Supervisor to assist with preparing food and drink, overseeing staff and stock ordering. Previous experience in a catering environment is required, ideally with a food hygiene certificate.

We are looking for Catering Assistants to work on a flexible basis, assisting with preparing and serving meals for group bookings and general opening of the Pantry.

We are looking for Weekend Assistants for the Pantry and Visitor Centre. The role will involve serving customers, using the till and card machine, serving food and hot drinks, clearing and cleaning tables and general assistance to visitors.

Please visit our website for more information www.stonor.com/careers or contact Visitor Services Manager, Stonor Park, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 6HF. Email: rebeccahogan@stonor.com