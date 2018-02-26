Monday, 26 February 2018

Carers

Job Title Carers

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Community Carers

wanted to look after our clients in their own homes, covering Henley and surrounding villages

Full time and part time hours available. Evening and weekend carers needed.

Must be a car driver.

Full training and uniforms provided. Good rates of pay and travel allowance paid.

Call or email Rachel on 01491 411144

enquiries@premierpersonalcare.co.uk 

