Henley Glass Office assistant • FULL TIME • Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
Job Title Carers
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
wanted to look after our clients in their own homes, covering Henley and surrounding villages
Full time and part time hours available. Evening and weekend carers needed.
Must be a car driver.
Full training and uniforms provided. Good rates of pay and travel allowance paid.
Call or email Rachel on 01491 411144
Henley Glass Office assistant • FULL TIME • Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – ... [more]
Community Carers wanted to look after our clients in their own homes, covering Henley and ... [more]
• FULL TIME • Assistant Gardener required We are a large private garden in Henley-on-Thames looking ... [more]
POLL: Have your say