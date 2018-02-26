Henley Glass Office assistant • FULL TIME • Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
Job Title Teaching Assistant
Location MAIDENHEAD
Full-time, term-time only
Required from September 2018
We are seeking an enthusiastic Teaching Assistant to work
across Years 3 and 4.
St Piran's Preparatory School is just a few minutes'
drive from the M4, A4 and A404 and a short walk from
Maidenhead Train Station. The School is an easy commute
from the surrounding area.
If you wish to find out more about this varied and
rewarding position, working within a highly-valued team,
a full job description and application form is available on
our website www.stpirans.co.uk
Please send your application letter and completed
application form with the names and contact details of
three referees to: Mrs Sarah Wheeler, Head's PA, at the
address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk
Closing date: Wednesday 7 March 2018
Interviews: w/c Monday 12 March 2018
St Piran's is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare
of children and young people and expects all staff to share this
commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo
child protection screening including checks with current and
previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.
Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ
• 01628 594304
• headspa@stpirans.co.uk
• www.stpirans.co.uk
• IAPS Independent School
• Co-educational
• Day School
• 400+ Pupils
• St. Piran's is a registered Charity No. 309094
