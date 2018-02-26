Teaching Assistant

Full-time, term-time only

Required from September 2018

We are seeking an enthusiastic Teaching Assistant to work

across Years 3 and 4.

St Piran's Preparatory School is just a few minutes'

drive from the M4, A4 and A404 and a short walk from

Maidenhead Train Station. The School is an easy commute

from the surrounding area.

If you wish to find out more about this varied and

rewarding position, working within a highly-valued team,

a full job description and application form is available on

our website www.stpirans.co.uk



Please send your application letter and completed

application form with the names and contact details of

three referees to: Mrs Sarah Wheeler, Head's PA, at the

address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk



Closing date: Wednesday 7 March 2018

Interviews: w/c Monday 12 March 2018

St Piran's is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare

of children and young people and expects all staff to share this

commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo

child protection screening including checks with current and

previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.

Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ

• 01628 594304

• headspa@stpirans.co.uk

• www.stpirans.co.uk

• IAPS Independent School

• Co-educational

• Day School

• 400+ Pupils

• St. Piran's is a registered Charity No. 309094