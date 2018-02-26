Knight Frank are seeking

Saturday Assistants and Property Showover staff

for the Residential Sales Team in Henley-on-Thames

The role involves an interesting mixture of office work: telephone calls, handling emails, walk-in enquiries, general administrative tasks and showing clients around properties.

Every Saturday 9 am – 2 pm plus additional hours sometimes available at weekends and during the week.

Good working knowledge of Outlook, and a willingness to learn the Property Database Software.

The successful candidates need to be well organised and well presented and have strong communication skills both face to face and on the phone.

Start date: ASAP. Own car essential. Full training given.

Please email your cv to sue.lewis@knightfrank.com

No agencies please.