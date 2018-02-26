Monday, 26 February 2018

Pharmacist

Job Title Pharmacist

Location Watlington

Watlington Pharmacy

• VACANCY •

Trainee Dispenser/ Dispenser
required

We are looking for a part time member of staff to join the pharmacy team (hours negotiable)

On the job training will be provided

If you wish to submit a CV +/or contact details please mark for the attention of Amy Armah, Pharmacy Manager.

Enquire Within

01491 612248

54 Couching Street, Watlington, OX49 5PU

