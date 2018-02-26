Henley Glass Office assistant • FULL TIME • Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – ... [more]
Job Title Pharmacist
Location Watlington
Watlington Pharmacy
• VACANCY •
Trainee Dispenser/ Dispenser
required
We are looking for a part time member of staff to join the pharmacy team (hours negotiable)
On the job training will be provided
If you wish to submit a CV +/or contact details please mark for the attention of Amy Armah, Pharmacy Manager.
Enquire Within
01491 612248
54 Couching Street, Watlington, OX49 5PU
