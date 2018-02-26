Saturday Office Assistant

Savills are seeking a Saturday Assistant for the Residential Sales Team in Henley. The role principally involves covering the office to assist the Sales team by handling email, telephone & walk-in enquiries, as well as general administrative tasks.

Every Saturday 9 a.m.—4 p.m. However, we would consider a job share between two persons provided that that all Saturdays are covered.

Candidates must possess:

• Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – Outlook, Word and Excel

• Confident navigating folders & files in Windows explorer

• Willingness to learn new software

• Good organisational & prioritising ability

• Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.

• Friendly, cheerful & enthusiastic

• Well presented Full job description is available on request.

Start required ASAP. Please send a c.v and covering letter to

Helen Booker – hbooker@savills.com