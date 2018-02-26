Henley Glass Office assistant • FULL TIME • Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
Job Title Office Assistant
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Saturday Office Assistant
Savills are seeking a Saturday Assistant for the Residential Sales Team in Henley. The role principally involves covering the office to assist the Sales team by handling email, telephone & walk-in enquiries, as well as general administrative tasks.
Every Saturday 9 a.m.—4 p.m. However, we would consider a job share between two persons provided that that all Saturdays are covered.
Candidates must possess:
• Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – Outlook, Word and Excel
• Confident navigating folders & files in Windows explorer
• Willingness to learn new software
• Good organisational & prioritising ability
• Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
• Friendly, cheerful & enthusiastic
• Well presented Full job description is available on request.
Start required ASAP. Please send a c.v and covering letter to
Helen Booker – hbooker@savills.com
Henley Glass Office assistant • FULL TIME • Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – ... [more]
Community Carers wanted to look after our clients in their own homes, covering Henley and ... [more]
• FULL TIME • Assistant Gardener required We are a large private garden in Henley-on-Thames looking ... [more]
POLL: Have your say