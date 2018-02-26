Monday, 26 February 2018

Buyer/Co-ordinator

Job Title Buyer/Co-ordinator

Location Chalgrove

BUYER/ CO-ORDINATOR

Building Company based near Oxford are looking to fill the above vacancy.

— Must have experience within the Building Industry
— Must have the ability to read drawings
— Need to be able to cope well under pressure

In the first instance please call on

07595 120674

