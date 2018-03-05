Qualified Nursery Practitioner
Qualified Nursery Practitioner Level 2/3 or above Full-time Salary 15,500 – 18,000 Turville Forest ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
Job Title Saturday Supervisor
Saturday Supervisor
£7.79 per hour (equates to £16,205 per year, pro rata) 8 hours per week • Permanent
Location: Thames Hospice Henley shop
Thames Hospice is the local charity for people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire. A vital part of our work is also supporting their loved ones.
Closing date: 9am, 19 March 2018.
Interview date: 26 March 2018.
For more information or to apply, visit www.thameshospice.org.uk Charity number. 1108298
Qualified Nursery Practitioner
Qualified Nursery Practitioner Level 2/3 or above Full-time Salary 15,500 – 18,000 Turville Forest ... [more]
Saturday Supervisor £7.79 per hour (equates to £16,205 per year, pro rata) 8 hours per week • ... [more]
Watlington Pharmacy • VACANCY • Trainee Dispenser/ Dispenser required We are looking for a part ... [more]
POLL: Have your say