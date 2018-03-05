Monday, 05 March 2018

Saturday Supervisor

£7.79 per hour (equates to £16,205 per year, pro rata) 8 hours per week • Permanent
Location: Thames Hospice Henley shop

Thames Hospice is the local charity for people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire. A vital part of our work is also supporting their loved ones.

Closing date: 9am, 19 March 2018.
Interview date: 26 March 2018.

For more information or to apply, visit www.thameshospice.org.uk Charity number. 1108298

