Monday, 05 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pharmacist

Job Title Pharmacist

Location Watlington

Watlington Pharmacy

• VACANCY •

Trainee Dispenser/ Dispenser

required

We are looking for a part time member of staff to join the pharmacy team (hours negotiable)

On the job training will be provided

Please contact Amy Armah, Pharmacy Manager, on

01491 612248

or send your c.v. to

watlingtonpharmacy@numarknet.com

54 Couching Street, Watlington, OX49 5PU

Jobs

Pharmacist

Watlington Pharmacy • VACANCY • Trainee Dispenser/ Dispenser required We are looking for a part ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33