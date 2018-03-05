Qualified Nursery Practitioner
Qualified Nursery Practitioner Level 2/3 or above Full-time Salary 15,500 – 18,000 Turville Forest ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
Job Title Pharmacist
Location Watlington
Watlington Pharmacy
• VACANCY •
Trainee Dispenser/ Dispenser
required
We are looking for a part time member of staff to join the pharmacy team (hours negotiable)
On the job training will be provided
Please contact Amy Armah, Pharmacy Manager, on
01491 612248
or send your c.v. to
watlingtonpharmacy@numarknet.com
54 Couching Street, Watlington, OX49 5PU
Qualified Nursery Practitioner
Qualified Nursery Practitioner Level 2/3 or above Full-time Salary 15,500 – 18,000 Turville Forest ... [more]
Saturday Supervisor £7.79 per hour (equates to £16,205 per year, pro rata) 8 hours per week • ... [more]
Watlington Pharmacy • VACANCY • Trainee Dispenser/ Dispenser required We are looking for a part ... [more]
POLL: Have your say