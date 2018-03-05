Qualified Nursery Practitioner
Qualified Nursery Practitioner Level 2/3 or above Full-time Salary 15,500 – 18,000 Turville Forest ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
Job Title Saturday Assistants and Property Showover Staff
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Knight Frank are seeking
Saturday Assistants and Property Showover staff
for the Residential Sales Team in Henley-on-Thames
The role involves an interesting mixture of office work: telephone calls, handling emails, walk-in enquiries, general administrative tasks and showing clients around properties.
Every Saturday 9 am – 2 pm plus additional hours sometimes available at weekends and during the week.
Good working knowledge of Outlook, and a willingness to learn the Property Database Software.
The successful candidates need to be well organised and well presented and have strong communication skills both face to face and on the phone.
Start date: ASAP. Own car essential. Full training given. Please email your cv to sue.lewis@knightfrank.com
No agencies please.
