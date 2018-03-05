School Nurse

Part time, term time only • Permanent (Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Friday) Required from April 2018

St Piran’s School is a thriving Independent Prep School set in beautiful grounds in the heart of Maidenhead. Just a few minutes’ drive from the M4, A4, and A404 and a short walk from Maidenhead Train Station, the School is an easy commute from the surrounding area.

We are seeking an experienced, qualified Nurse to be responsible for the medical health and welfare of the girls and boys within the school. The successful candidate will have a current nursing qualification, Band 6 or 7 depending on experience.

If you wish to find out more about this varied and rewarding position, working within a very successful Prep School, a full job description and application form is available on our website: www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to: Mrs Sarah Wheeler, Head’s PA, at the address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Closing date: Wednesday 14 March 2018

Interviews: w/c Monday 19 March 2018

St Piran’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening including checks with current and previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.

Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ 01628 594304 headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk IAPS Independent School Co-educational u Day School 400+ Pupils St. Piran’s is a registered Charity No. 309094