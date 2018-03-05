School Secretary

Part time, Wednesday PM, Thursday & Friday • Permanent Required from April 2018

St Piran’s School is a thriving Independent Prep School set in beautiful grounds in the heart of Maidenhead. Just a few minutes’ drive from the M4, A4, and A404 and a short walk from Maidenhead Train Station, the School is an easy commute from the surrounding area.

St Piran’s is seeking a dynamic and highly-motivated School Secretary who enjoys a varied workload to work within the School Office of our highly successful Prep School. This is a job share role to work every Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Friday during term. Minimal holiday work will be required.

If you wish to find out more about this varied and rewarding position, working within a highly-valued team, a full job description and application form is available on our website: www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to: Mrs Sarah Wheeler, Head’s PA, at the address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Closing date: Wednesday 14 March 2018

Interviews: w/c Monday 26 March 2018

St Piran’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening including checks with current and previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.

Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ 01628 594304 headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk APS Independent School Co-educational Day School u 400+ Pupils St. Piran’s is a registered Charity No. 309094