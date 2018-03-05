Monday, 05 March 2018

Qualified Nursery Practitioner

Job Title Qualified Nursery Practitioner

Qualified Nursery Practitioner

Level 2/3 or above

Full-time

Salary 15,500 – 18,000

Turville Forest School nursery is seeking a L2/L3 or above nursery practitioner to work in our preschool room. We are a small country nursery located in Chiltern Hills, opposite Chitty Chitty Bang Bang windmill, just 5 miles from Henley.

This is a rewarding and varied role, working with a friendly and supportive team. More information about the nursery and the job is available on our website: www.turvilleschool.com

To apply please send your CV to turvilleschool@evolution-childcare.co.uk 

