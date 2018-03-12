Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice

Part-time Receptionist

To start as soon as possible

13 + hours per week

We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated part-time receptionist to join us at our Goring & Woodcote surgeries working 3 shifts per week

Thursday 2 p.m.–6.30 p.m.,

Friday 8 a.m.–12.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m.–6.30 p.m.

Additional hours available on an ad hoc basis to cover leave at both our surgeries. The successful candidate will be IT literate, have excellent inter-personal skills, understand the need for confidentiality and the ability to deal with a wide variety of tasks in a very busy environment. If you feel you have the skills and experience we are seeking and want to be part of our friendly and supportive multi-disciplinary team, please contact

Vikki Parsons, Administrator on 01491 680686 or

Julia Beasley, Practice Manager on 01491 870230 or

email vikki.parsons@nhs.net or juliabeasley@nhs.net

for an application pack or to discuss any aspects of the post.

Closing date for applications: Thursday 22 March 2018