Monday, 12 March 2018
Job Title Part-time Receptionist
Location Reading
Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice
To start as soon as possible
13 + hours per week
We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated part-time receptionist to join us at our Goring & Woodcote surgeries working 3 shifts per week
Thursday 2 p.m.–6.30 p.m.,
Friday 8 a.m.–12.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m.–6.30 p.m.
Additional hours available on an ad hoc basis to cover leave at both our surgeries. The successful candidate will be IT literate, have excellent inter-personal skills, understand the need for confidentiality and the ability to deal with a wide variety of tasks in a very busy environment. If you feel you have the skills and experience we are seeking and want to be part of our friendly and supportive multi-disciplinary team, please contact
Vikki Parsons, Administrator on 01491 680686 or
Julia Beasley, Practice Manager on 01491 870230 or
email vikki.parsons@nhs.net or juliabeasley@nhs.net
for an application pack or to discuss any aspects of the post.
Closing date for applications: Thursday 22 March 2018
