Assistant Supervisor - Building and Facilities

Job Title Facilities

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

The Christ Church Centre is seeking a

ASSISTANT SUPERVISOR —
BUILDING & FACILITIES

(Part-time)

20 hours per week; Tuesdays 09:00 – 17:00,
Wednesdays 09:00 – 13:00, Fridays 13:00 – 17:00,
Saturdays 08:45 – 12.45.
With additional hours to be worked as required

Main responsibilities include: Overseeing the safety and maintenance of the buildings and ensuring that the premises is in compliance with all applicable regulations. Ensuring that rooms are suitably heated, furnished and equipped as required by users in accordance with the schedule of activities and that the Centre and its direct environs are kept clean and tidy.

This position will require DBS check & references from previous employer(s)

Please contact the Centre Manager for an application form and full job description:

managers@christchurchhenley.org.uk

Or send c.v. and covering letter to: The Christ Church Centre, 46 Reading Road, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 1AG

