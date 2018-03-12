Pre-prep Class Teacher

CROSFIELDS SCHOOL JOB DESCRIPTION PRE-PREP CLASS TEACHER As a teacher at Crosfields you will be working as part of a thriving and busy Pre-Prep department consisting of two Nursery classes and three Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 classes with twenty pupils in each class. The Reception classes are situated within their own building with direct access to an outdoor area. Each class benefits from the support of a fully qualified classroom assistant and there is an additional shared member of support staff. The children regularly join with the rest of the Pre Prep for activities and make full use of the many whole school facilities. Job Purpose • Be responsible for teaching a class of pupils, ensuring that planning, preparation, recording, assessment and reporting meet their varying needs • Play a full part in the life of the school and be an active and supportive member of the Pre-Prep team • Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom Main Duties and Responsibilities • Lead by example as a teacher, establishing high expectations, achieving high standards of pupil attainment, behaviour and motivation, through effective teaching • Be aware of the up-to-date requirements of the Early Years curriculum and plan appropriately to meet the needs of all pupils, through differentiation of tasks • Create and manage a purposeful and stimulating environment, including effective classroom organisation where resources can be accessed appropriately by all pupils • Promote high standards of behaviour, conduct and appearance among the pupils in accordance with the school’s policies • Provide high quality and effective pastoral care for pupils • Keep appropriate and efficient records, integrating formative and summative assessment into weekly and termly planning • Lead, organise and deploy support staff effectively within the classroom • Carry out playtime duties on a rota basis and supervise the children whilst eating