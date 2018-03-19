WANTED: LGV MECHANICS

Are you an LGV mechanic looking for a new challenge?

We’re recruiting for three team players to join our friendly,

family-owned business and work in our clean, well-equipped

workshop based near Wallingford.

You’ll be maintaining our mixed fleet of rigid and articulated vehicles

to high standards in line with DVSA and FTA requirements.

Your working week will average 45 hours split over a two-week rota.

Week 1: Mon-Fri 05:30 - 14:30

Week 2: Mon-Fri 08:30 - 17:30

(plus alternate Saturday mornings, 05:30 - 10:30

In return for your hard work, we offer

a competitive salary and fantastic

benefits, including discretionary bonus

schemes; pension; option to purchase

additional holiday (after a qualifying

period) and join cycle to work scheme;

reward and discount shopping.

Visit www.grundon.com to apply

online, email hr@grundon.com for an

application form or call our recruitment

line on 01491 827797.

NO AGENCIES PLEASE