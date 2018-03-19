Monday, 19 March 2018

Trainee Course Co ordinator

Job Title Trainee Course Co ordinator

Location Thame

Training Course Co-ordinator Full-time role working in a small friendly office in Thame. Responsibilities include: managing course schedules, venues and bookings, maintaining records and supporting customers. Must pay attention to detail. Ideally proficient in using MS office. Salary c. £25k. CVs to Doreen.Gilbert@assistkd.com

