Part Time Retail Assistant

Job Title Part Time Retail Assistant

Location Henley-on-Thames

Part-time (maternity cover)
Sales Assistant

The Higgs Group who are based in Henley-on
Thames have been supplying and servicing South
Oxfordshire’s business community with their print
requirements since 1877.

Our long established Company offers litho and digital
printing, in house design, a range of fi nishing solutions and
fulfi lment. We are also a successful publisher and produce
a number of leading local publications including the Henley
Standard.

Higgs Printing & Office Supplies are looking to recruit a
part-time sales assistant to work between the printing and
offi ce supplies divisions. 12–16 hours a week.

The ideal candidate will:
• Have previous retail sales experience;
• Have good customer service skills;
• Have a good telephone manner;
• Have basic computer literacy skills;
• Be able to work as part of a team as well as on
their own.

If this sounds like the role you’ve been waiting for we would
like to hear from you.

Please send your C.V. together with a covering letter to:
Stuart Robinson, Printing & Retail Manager,
Higgs Printing & Office Supplies,
1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 1AD
or email srobinson@higgsgroup.co.uk

