Monday, 19 March 2018
Monday, 19 March 2018
Job Title Nursery Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children
from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential area. Small
classes allow the individual to flourish and achieve high academic
standards in a caring and stimulating environment. We are
recruiting for the following vacancies:
Maternity Cover Required
Part time 0.60 FTE
Qualified Post - Early Years Level 3 preferred
Salary to reflect ability of candidate
Required: Immediately
We require a nursery assistant, to join our friendly
Nursery team. Knowledge of the EYFS and a desire to
learn outside the classroom would be an advantage. For
the right candidate the role could also include a position
within our after school club.
For further details and an application form please contact
Jenny Green on 01491 573118 or email
jenny.green@stmarys-henley.co.uk
Visits to the school are welcome by appointment
Closing date: Friday 23rd March 2018.
Cognita Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare
of children and young people and expects all staff, volunteers and other
third parties to share this commitment. Safer recruitment practice and pre-
employment background checks will be undertaken before any appointment
is confirmed. Appointment is subject to an enhanced Disclosure and Barring
Service (DBS) check for regulated activity (if the candidate has lived in
the UK) and/or criminal/police checks for all other countries inhabited
(irrespective of whether they worked in those countries).
