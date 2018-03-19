St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children

from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential area. Small

classes allow the individual to flourish and achieve high academic

standards in a caring and stimulating environment. We are

recruiting for the following vacancies:

Maternity Cover Required

Nursery Assistant/ After School Club Assistant

Part time 0.60 FTE

Qualified Post - Early Years Level 3 preferred

Salary to reflect ability of candidate

Required: Immediately

We require a nursery assistant, to join our friendly

Nursery team. Knowledge of the EYFS and a desire to

learn outside the classroom would be an advantage. For

the right candidate the role could also include a position

within our after school club.

For further details and an application form please contact

Jenny Green on 01491 573118 or email

jenny.green@stmarys-henley.co.uk

Visits to the school are welcome by appointment

Closing date: Friday 23rd March 2018.

Cognita Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare

of children and young people and expects all staff, volunteers and other

third parties to share this commitment. Safer recruitment practice and pre-

employment background checks will be undertaken before any appointment

is confirmed. Appointment is subject to an enhanced Disclosure and Barring

Service (DBS) check for regulated activity (if the candidate has lived in

the UK) and/or criminal/police checks for all other countries inhabited

(irrespective of whether they worked in those countries).