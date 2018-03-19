Assistant Supervisor - Building Facilities

Training Course Co-ordinator Full-time role working in a small friendly office in Thame. ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
Job Title Facilities
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
The Christ Church Centre is seeking a
(Part-time)
20 hours per week; Tuesdays 09:00 – 17:00,
Wednesdays 09:00 – 13:00, Fridays 13:00 – 17:00,
Saturdays 08:45 – 12.45.
With additional hours to be worked as required
Main responsibilities include:
Overseeing the safety and maintenance of the buildings
and ensuring that the premises is in compliance with all
applicable regulations. Ensuring that rooms are suitably
heated, furnished and equipped as required by users in
accordance with the schedule of activities and that the
Centre and its direct environs are kept clean and tidy.
This position will require DBS check & references from
previous employer(s)
Please contact the Centre Manager for an application form
and full job description:
managers@christchurchhenley.org.uk
Or send c.v. and covering letter to:
The Christ Church Centre, 46 Reading Road,
Henley-on-Thames, RG9 1AG
Training Course Co-ordinator Full-time role working in a small friendly office in Thame. ... [more]
WANTED: LGV MECHANICS Are you an LGV mechanic looking for a new challenge? We’re recruiting for ... [more]
2 x Practice Nurses / Healthcare Assistant/Phlebotomist
Mill Stream Surgery Benson 2 x Practice Nurses (40 hours per week between the 2 roles, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say