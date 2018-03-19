Monday, 19 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lettings Property Manager

Job Title Lettings Property Manager

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Lettings Property Manager

Ballards Estate Agents require a full time Lettings
Property Manager to work within our busy award
winning Henley-on-Thames office.

A full clean UK driving licence is required and
experience is preferred but not essential as
training will be given.

Please forward a copy of your c.v. and covering
letter to Huey Thomas (Lettings Manager).

huey@ballards-uk.com
or 01491 411055

Jobs

LGV Mechanics

WANTED: LGV MECHANICS Are you an LGV mechanic looking for a new challenge? We’re recruiting for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33