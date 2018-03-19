Training Course Co-ordinator Full-time role working in a small friendly office in Thame. ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
Job Title Lettings Property Manager
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Ballards Estate Agents require a full time Lettings
Property Manager to work within our busy award
winning Henley-on-Thames office.
A full clean UK driving licence is required and
experience is preferred but not essential as
training will be given.
Please forward a copy of your c.v. and covering
letter to Huey Thomas (Lettings Manager).
huey@ballards-uk.com
or 01491 411055
Training Course Co-ordinator Full-time role working in a small friendly office in Thame. ... [more]
WANTED: LGV MECHANICS Are you an LGV mechanic looking for a new challenge? We’re recruiting for ... [more]
2 x Practice Nurses / Healthcare Assistant/Phlebotomist
Mill Stream Surgery Benson 2 x Practice Nurses (40 hours per week between the 2 roles, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say